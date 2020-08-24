  1. Home
Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake: Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead role with Pawan Kalyan?

It was recently reported that Pawan Kalyan will be reprising Biju Menon's role in the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Mollywood film, directed by Sachy.
Megahit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to be in talks for remake in Telugu and according to a report in NDTV Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi as been roped in to reprise Prithviraj’s role in the Telugu version. Earlier, it was reported that Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role. However, no official confirmation has been made yet on the cast and crew of the film. It was initially reported that the Telugu remake will have Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. The report suggested that the actor has already accepted the proposal while no official statement has been made regarding the same.

The official update about the film is expected to be made on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in September. Director Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame has been roped in to direct the project. Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan is likely to star in the film playing the role of Biju Menon. The film is said to be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations and presented by filmmaker Trivikram. The makers are likely to release the details of complete cast soon.

The Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by late filmmaker Sachy starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles. It also featured Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan was seen playing the female leads. The film revolves around the raging clash between a sincere cop Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon) and retired havildar Koshy Kurian (Prithviraj) over an incident. Neither side is willing to budge in what becomes a battle of the egos. The film was a huge box-office success.

