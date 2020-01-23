Ayyappanum Koshiyum Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran gathers a storm in the land of mysteries & folklore

The lead star faces a tough arch nemesis in a police officer played by Biju Menon. There is no denying that the rivalry shown between Biju Menon's character and Prithviraj Sukumaran is unsettling.

The story of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will see a land of mysteries and folklore riddled with chaos after an outsider enter the landscape. The lead actor enters the area and in no time gathers a storm in with the people living there since a very long time. The lead star faces a tough arch nemesis in a police officer played by Biju Menon. There is no denying that the rivalry shown between Biju Menon's character and Prithviraj Sukumaran is gut wrenching and unsettling. Both the characters are nicely sketched in the story line to portray the emotion of anger and rivalry between to strong headed individuals.

Always seen at loggerheads, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon are out there to get an eye for an eye. The film Ayyappanum Koshiyum trailer is a vivid portrayal of a man who locks horn with the police officers. It is one man battling a fight with the police department. There is ample display of violence in the form of hand to hand fights, vehicles set on fire and death stares turning into someone dying eventually. There is no doubt that actor turned director Prithviraj Sukumaran is packing a very powerful punch in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The lead actor has a very raw and rugged look and a persona which gives a vibe of fearlessness and will do what it takes attitude. The film's trailer has generated enough curiosity in the minds of the fans and film audience that they will surely run to the cinemas to watch the Lucifer director's film as the lead star.

(ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran sports a lean look for the upcoming film Aadujeevitham; Check it out)

Credits :youtube

Read More