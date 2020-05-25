Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Will Arya and Sasikumar play the lead actors in the Tamil remake?

The Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will have Sasikumar and Arya playing the roles of Bijay Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While we all know that the super hit Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade in Tamil, a new report has now come up claiming that the film will have Sasikumar and Arya in the lead roles to play as Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s roles. It was reported earlier that the Tamil remake rights were bought by producer Kathiresan, who has produced a couple of critically acclaimed films such as Dhanush’s Aadukalam and Siddharth’s Jigarthanda. In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Biju Menon played the role of a cop Ayyappan Nair, while Prithviraj was seen as a retired army officer Koshi Kurien.

The film was about the story of two heroes, who were having a series of truffles over a minor issue. The film was directed by Sachy, while Jakes Bejoy composed the film’s music. Sudeep Elamon cranked the camera and Ranjan Abraham took care of the film’s editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Media reports suggest that the film which was made on a moderate budget fetched a huge profit and it crossed Rs 30 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the film’s Telugu remake rights was been bagged by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. He is known for his two recent megahit films Jersey and Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Meanwhile, Sasikumar was last seen in the sequel of Naadodigal. He has also been roped in to play the lead actor in the sequel of Mundhanai Mudichu. Arya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Teddy.

Credits :DT Next

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×