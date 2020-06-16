  1. Home
Ayyappanum Koshiyum's director Sachy hospitalised in Thrissur after he suffered a cardiac arrest

The latest news update about the southern director states that he has been hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The news reports add that the director has been put under critical care and is on ventilator.
K R Sachidanandan aka Sachy is among the well-known directors from the south film industry. The director cum screenwriter who helmed the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latest news update about the southern director states that he has been hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The news reports add that the director has been put under critical care and is on ventilator. The news reports add that the director was admitted to the Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy used to reportedly practice law as a profession.

But later on, Sachy made a decision to enter the world of cinema. The film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum had proved to be a box office success and the fans gave the film a thundering response. The southern drama, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was one of the most prominent films from the Malayalam film industry. Many fans and followers of the ace director took to their social media to wish the director a speedy recovery.

The news reports about the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer states that the film's Hindi remake rights have been bought by Bollywood actor John Abraham. The actors Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran were playing the lead in the Sachy directorial. The film was very well received and the fans are also eager to hear an update about the film's Hindi remake.

(ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls his Rohit Sharma moment in life)

Credits :indianexpress.com

