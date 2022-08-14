Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Mohanlal hoists National flag at his home ahead of 75th Independence Day; WATCH

Joining the ongoing celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, superstar Mohanlal also shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen hoisting our National flag at his residence, "The celebrations for 75 proud years of Independence have been going on nationwide, and I am humbled to be a part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Honoring the call of Har Ghar Tiranga from our Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji, I join every Indian in hoisting the #NationalFlag."

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day tomorrow, this grand event has been organized in the country and abroad. As a part of the celebration many people are hoisting the flag outside their homes.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, one of the most bankable duos of Mollywood, Mohanlal, and director Sreenivasan recently shared an emotional moment at the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. A video of Mohanlal kissing filmmaker Sreenivasan on his cheeks went viral on social media. The filmmaker has been away from the limelight for some time now, however, he recently attended the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022.

On a different front, another hit combo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph has joined hands for another project titled Ram. This Mollywood drama was announced in 2020, although it got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Going by the latest reports, Mohanlal and his team finally commenced the shoot for the flick a couple of days ago.

The reports further suggest that after shooting for one week in Kochi, the team will head to London for a lengthy schedule. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will also star Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman, and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are producing Ram under the banner of Abhishek Film.