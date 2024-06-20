Azhagiya Kanne OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch film with Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo appearance online

Vijay Sethupathi is on cloud nine right now after the tremendous success of his latest theatrical film Maharaja. In the actor’s own words at the film’s success meeting, “I thought the film would do average or above average business because of my last few films but I am happy I have proved everyone wrong.”

But if you are a Vijay Sethupathi, we have more good news for you. The actor’s 2023 film Azhagiya Kanne, where he played a cameo role is now streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. However, the film is available for rent on the OTT platform.

The film’s main cast includes Leo Sivakumar and Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum co-star Sanchita Shetty. Azhagiya Kanne was directed by R. Vijaya Kumar and released in theatres nearly a year ago on June 23rd, 2023.

Due to Maharaja’s ongoing brilliant run at the box office, the makers of Azhagiya Kanne probably felt that there was no better time to release the film on OTT. As expected, this news has created quite a stir on social media with fans talking about Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo role.

Vijay Sethupathi: The master of cameos?

This is not the first time that actor Vijay Sethupathi has appeared in a cameo role in movies. His most recent one was of course in Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Turbo but other ones include Oh My Kadavule, Katha Nayagan, Traffic Ramasamy, Thirudan Police, Jigarthanda, and a few others.

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

As mentioned earlier, Vijay Sethupathi is just fresh from the success of his latest action drama Maharaja. The actor portrays the role of a barber, who is on a mission for vengeance when the ‘Lakshmi’ in his home goes missing. Is ‘Lakshmi’ the goddess or is Lakshmi a person? That’s a task for the police in the film and the audience in the theatres to find out!

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming projects

After completing 50 films in the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi shows no signs of stopping and has quite a few interesting projects lined up.

The actor will next be seen in Ace, starring Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress Rukmini Vasanth in the female lead role.

Post this, Vijay will also star in Mysskin’s dark thriller titled Train. The actor also has an exciting silent film titled Gandhi Talks, which is yet to be released for public viewing but has made its mark at IFFI 2023.

