BA Raju’s demise: Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi offer condolences; Call it an unbearable loss

BA Raju passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest and the same was announced by his son on Twitter.
Film producer and noted journalist BA Raju passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son Shiva Kumar shared the news on his Twitter space. Announcing it, he wrote, “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts.”

The producer’s sudden demise left the Tollywood industry shocked and saddened. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi took to their Twitter spaces and expressed how deeply saddened they are to hear the news. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note on Twitter and expresses how the loss is unbearable. Sharing the note, he wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A.Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.”

See their Tweets here:

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to start an oxygen bank amidst COVID 19 crisis

Mahesh Babu, who was as shocked as anyone else, penned a note on his Twitter space. He wrote, “Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times.”

