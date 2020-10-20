Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Prabhas starrer to re release in the USA to celebrate the actor's birthday

To celebrate Prabhas' birthday, the makers are releasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the 16 cities of the USA and moviegoers can't keep calm.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali starring Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia was executed on a large scale. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set a huge standard worldwide and has inspired so many big filmmakers. The ceremony scene from Baahubali 2 has a different fan base altogether. Baahubali franchise continues to rule at the box office and across every quarter even after years. The second part of the blockbuster franchise is set to release in the USA this week on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday. To celebrate Prabhas' birthday, the makers are releasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the 16 cities of the US.

Twitter can't keep calm as fans across the country share this news with hashtag #Baahubali2, which is currently one of the top trends. The film is re-releasing and there is too much excitement among the moviegoers. Also, this is a special gift for Prabhas and his fans to celebrate his birthday in the best way possible amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Conclusion was made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and later dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Odia, Japanese, Russian and Chinese. The film is set in medieval India and follows the sibling rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva; the latter conspires against the former and has him killed by Kattappa.

Check out tweets below:

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who turns a year older on October 23 is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The actor along with his co-star Pooja Hegde is in Ital for the film's shoot. He also has more two big-budget films- untitled Nag Ashwin director starring alongside and Om Raut directorial Adipurush.

