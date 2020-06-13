Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati reveals how filming Aranya was a physically draining experience for him

The actor goes on to add that while filming the trilingual film, he had to carry the weight of around 160 to 170 kgs of the elephant’s trunk.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati reportedly stated during an interview that filming for his much-awaited film Aranya was a very tasking experience. The actor goes on to add that while filming the trilingual film, he had to carry the weight of around 160 to 170 kgs of the elephant’s trunk. This experience according to the Baahubali actor was tougher than shooting for the SS Rajamouli film. The actor reportedly also said that every film of his is a new learning experience which he cherishes deeply. The actor further adds about Baahubali that, the film changed the way the film would be made and planned.

Rana Daggubati also mentions how the blockbuster film, changed the way how films will be conceived in the Indian film industry. The actor also says his film Aranya was expected to hit the big screen. But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, the makers had to postpone the film after the cinemas got shutdown. As per the latest news reports, the makers are yet to announce the film Aranya's new release date. The southern actor, Rana Daggubati reportedly said during the interview that Aranya was a tough shoot unlike his previous films.

The actor recently made headlines, when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. There is a strong a buzz in the south film industry that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will be tying the knot on August 8. There is no official confirmation on this date, but the fans are very excited about the actor's wedding.

