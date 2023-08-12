Baahubali actor Sathyaraj's mother passes away; Kamal Haasan, Udhayanidhi Stalin offer condolences

Tamil and Telugu actor Sathyaraj, who is well known for his role as Kattappa in Baahubali, has lost his mother. The actor's mother, who was 94 years old, passed away on August 11. He paused his shoot commitments and rushed to Coimbatore after hearing the news of his mother's demise. The veteran actor was shooting in Hyderabad for an upcoming film. The funeral will take place in their hometown in Coimbatore.

Several have been expressing their condolences over the demise of Sathyaraj's mother, on social media. Kamal Haasan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and others also took to social media and reacted to Sathyaraj's mother's demise.

Kamal Haasan was the first celeb to offer condolences to Sathyaraj and family over his mother's demise. The actor took to Twitter and wrote in Tami, which is loosely translated, "Friend #Sathyaraj's mother, Ilaval @Sibi_Sathyaraj Their grandmother, Mrs. I, was deeply saddened to hear the news of Natambal Kalingarayar's demise. My deepest condolences to the bereaved mother and her family."

Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj share a very close bond. The Tamil superstar gave several opportunities to the Baahubali actor in his films, as antagonist and protagonist as well. Kamal Haasan also cast Sathyaraj as the hero in a film produced by his Rajkamal Films.

Kamal Haasan, Udhayanidhi Stalin offer condolences over the demise of Sathyaraj's mother

Director Seenu Ramasamy and Udhayanidhi Stalin have also taken to social media to share their condolences.



About Sathyaraj

Sathyaraj has acted in 240 films and also includes works in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in his career so far. He started his career in antagonistic roles and later played lead roles.

Sathyaraj rose to fame worldwide for his role as Kattappa in Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. He is still known to many audiences as Kattappa and that's how much influence he put on the audiences with his performance. He was a total show stealer despite playing a supporting role in the star-studded cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

