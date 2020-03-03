Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is getting married to a divorcee?

The latest reports about Anushka Shetty's marriage that she is getting married to director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017. The reports about the same are doing rounds on the Internet.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has been in the news over her marriage rumours from the past couple of weeks. Reportedly, the stunner is planning to get married soon to a cricketer, however, Anushka Shetty rubbished the rumours that she has been seeing anyone. Recently, Anushka made it clear that she will get married to someone who happens to be her parents’ choice. Meanwhile, the latest reports about Anushka Shetty's marriage state that she is getting married to director Prakash Kovelamudi, who is divorced from Kanika Dhillon in 2017. The reports about the same are doing rounds on the Internet.

According to a report in IB Times, Anushka Shetty is set to tie the knot with ace director K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. However, the actress has kept mum about her personal life. Prakash Kovelamudi entered Bollywood with his directorial venture Judgemental Hai Kya in 2019. The film starred in the female lead role. However, the film tanked at the box office. Apparently, Anushka and Prakash met each other during the shooting of film Zero, which was also released in Tamil as Inji Iduppazhagi in 2015.

Well, now only time will tell if Anushka and Prakash are secretly dating each other, and that if they are really planning to get married soon. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Anushka Shetty with director K Raghavendra Rao:

Prakash Kovelamudi with his ex-wife Kanika:

Earlier, Anushka and Prabhas were rumoured to be dating each other but they put an end to the rumours immediately saying they are just close friends.

On the professional front, last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ms Shetty is awaiting the release of Nishabdam co-starring R Madhavan. The two are joining hands after almost a decade after Rendu. The film is set to release on April 2.

