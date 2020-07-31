Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty rejects an offer to feature in a web series?

The latest news reports on the Baahubali actress state that a digital streaming platform had offered the actress a web series. This web series is reportedly meant to be a multi lingual one.

The southern actress Anushka Shetty has reportedly rejected an offer to star in an upcoming web series. The latest news reports on the Baahubali actress state that a digital streaming platform had offered the actress a web series. This web series is reportedly meant to be a multi lingual one. Now, news reports state that Anushka Shetty has rejected the offer. On the work front, the gorgeous diva, Anushka Shetty is essaying the lead in the thriller Nishabdam. This film is backed by Kona Venkat and is helmed by southern director Hemant Madhukar.

The film, Nishabdam also features actor R. Madhavan in a key role. The south flick, Nishabdam sees R. Madhavan as a celebrity musician. The first look poster of the actor was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back. The film Nishabdam which is expected to be a suspense thriller will see Anushka Shetty as a mute artist, named Sakshi. The southern drama will also feature Shalini Pandey as Sonali. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. News reports state that the film helmed Hemant Madhukar was meant for a release in the month of April.

But, the film's release got delayed. The news reports also state that the lead actress Anushka Shetty was not happy with the delay in the film's release. The teaser of the film has already generated a lot interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

