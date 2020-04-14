Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is winning hearts with her dreamy picture; Check it out

The black and white picture features Anushka Shetty giving her fans a glimpse of her dreamy look. Check out the picture.

The southern diva who featured in the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali shared a dreamy picture on her Instagram account. The black and white picture features Anushka Shetty giving her fans a glimpse of her dreamy look. The actress wrote in her caption that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3. Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his address to the nation that the lockdown will continue till May 3. The PM had previously announced that the country will be under lockdown for 21 days. The world is currently battling an outbreak of Coronavirus.

The countries across the globe are facing an uphill task of fighting the COVID-19. Schools, colleges, malls, gyms, commercial units are all shut down. Films have stalled their shooting work; the makers of all TV shows have completed stopped their work on their respective shows. Not just Indian, even Hollywood films have delayed the releases of its films amid the Coronavirus crisis. The southern beauty Anushka Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film, Nishabdham. This film will have the south actor R Madhavan as the lead. The film is helmed by Hemant Madhukar and will feature Anushka Shetty as a mute artist. The film Nishabdham is expected to be a thriller. The first look of the film had got the fans very excited.

Check out Anushka Shetty's picture:

The makers have also unveiled the teaser of the southern flick and the fans got very curious about the film's storyline. The film reportedly is shot majorly in the United States. Now, the fans want to see the film on the big screen, as it looks very intriguing.

