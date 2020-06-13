Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car seized by Police for carrying 104 liquor bottles?

A news report in IndiaGlitz stated that Ramya Krishnan was in the car along with her sister, Vinaya Krishnan and her driver Selvakumar, while carrying 99 bottles of beer and 8 bottles of liquor.

The well-known south actress Ramya Krishnan's car was reportedly seized by Police in Kanathur. A news report in IndiaGlitz stated that Ramya Krishnan was in the car along with her sister, Vinaya Krishnan and her driver Selvakumar, while carrying 99 bottles of beer and 8 bottles of liquor. The news reports further added that both Ramya Krishnan and her driver were taken to the police station for interrogation. The incident reportedly took place on June 11. The news reports further stated that Ramya Krishnan bailed her driver out.

The media reports also stated that Ramya was travelling from, Mammalapuram to Chennai when the police checked her car at a toll plaza. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the government of Tamil Nadu had stopped the sale of alcohol. On May 7, the sale of alcohol was allowed at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets. But, alcohol sale was still banned in Chennai. The police were reportedly advised to keep an eye on those travelling from in and out of Chennai. During a routine checking the police found, 104 liquor bottles in south actress Ramya Krishnan's car.

A UNI report, suggests that both Ramya Krishnan and her sister, Vinaya Krishnan were also taken into custody by the police for questioning. The actress has still not official addressed this incident and no comment on the same matter has been given by the actor's representative. The social media users started trending the hashtag #RamyaKrishnan after this news came to light.

