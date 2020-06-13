  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car seized by Police for carrying 104 liquor bottles?

A news report in IndiaGlitz stated that Ramya Krishnan was in the car along with her sister, Vinaya Krishnan and her driver Selvakumar, while carrying 99 bottles of beer and 8 bottles of liquor.
9195 reads Mumbai
Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car seized by Police for carrying 104 liquor bottles?Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan's car seized by Police for carrying 104 liquor bottles?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The well-known south actress Ramya Krishnan's car was reportedly seized by Police in Kanathur. A news report in IndiaGlitz stated that Ramya Krishnan was in the car along with her sister, Vinaya Krishnan and her driver Selvakumar, while carrying 99 bottles of beer and 8 bottles of liquor. The news reports further added that both Ramya Krishnan and her driver were taken to the police station for interrogation. The incident reportedly took place on June 11. The news reports further stated that Ramya Krishnan bailed her driver out.

The media reports also stated that Ramya was travelling from, Mammalapuram to Chennai when the police checked her car at a toll plaza. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the government of Tamil Nadu had stopped the sale of alcohol. On May 7, the sale of alcohol was allowed at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets. But, alcohol sale was still banned in Chennai. The police were reportedly advised to keep an eye on those travelling from in and out of Chennai. During a routine checking the police found, 104 liquor bottles in south actress Ramya Krishnan's car.

A UNI report, suggests that both Ramya Krishnan and her sister, Vinaya Krishnan were also taken into custody by the police for questioning. The actress has still not official addressed this incident and no comment on the same matter has been given by the actor's representative. The social media users started trending the hashtag #RamyaKrishnan after this news came to light.

(ALSO READ: Ramya Krishnan on Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut: She’s a gutsy, wonderful and self made woman)

Credits :zoom, theweek.in

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement