Baahubali beauty Anushka Shetty’s true name is Sweety Shetty; Did you know?

While we all are waiting to witness the magic of Anushka Shetty in Nishabdham, know a little fact about the Baahubali actor.

It wouldn't be an understatement to call Anushka Shetty the queen of south cinema. Therefore, it comes across as no wonder that movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the star’s return in Nishabdham, as her guest role in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't really meet with the needs of Anushka's fans. For the unversed, it has been two years since we saw Anushka on the big screens in Bhaagamathie. While we are waiting to see her on the big screens, here’s a tidbit about the queen. Her real name is not Anushka Shetty, but it’s Sweety Shetty.

Well, we can say that the name Sweety will definitely suit her, as many people from the industry circle have earlier said that she is a ‘very sweet person’. The People’s Media Factory, who has bankrolled Anushka and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham has earlier issued a clarification regarding the release of Nishabdham on OTT platforms, and on rumours Anushka was upset about the repeated postponement of the film. In the note, they wrote, ‘Anushka is very sweet and she is very cooperative’. She is indeed a ‘Sweety’, isn’t she?

Speaking of Nishabdham, what makes things even special is the fact that the Baabhubali beauty is joining hands with her Rendu co-star R Madhavan after almost a decade. Touted to be a thriller, Nishabdham also stars Shalini Pandey, whose first look for the film was released a couple of months back and took social media by fire. Nishabdham falls into the genre of silent thrillers and has Anushka playing a mute artist. Talking about the film, she had earlier revealed that she interacted with differently-abled people to get the nuances of her character right. After Nishabdham, it's been speculated that Anushka might join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the sequel of Kamal Haasan starrer Vetayaadu Vilayaadu. She had earlier collaborated with GVM for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×