Baahubali is dedicated to Indian family values, said SS Rajamouli in Moscow International Film Festival

When Baahubali was premiered in the Moscow International Film Festival during 2017, SS Rajamouli had said that the film was about Indian family values.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the big screens before three years. It would not be an understatement to say that the film was one of the most celebrated Indian films across the world. Baahubali was in the news recently after it was aired in a Russian TV channel and it was announced by the Russian Embassy in India. SS Rajamouli's speech while presenting Baahubali: The Conclusion at the Moscow International Film Festival during 2017 was recalled by the Russian Embassy on June 5.

The official Twitter handle of the Russian Embassy shared a couple of photos and wrote, "While presenting #Baahubali2 at the Moscow Film Festival, director @SSRajamouli explained how the movie promotes Indian values all over the world. Here is was he said. (sic)." In one of the photos, SS Rajamouli’s quote was also added. It read, “Indian DNA in its core is family values. The film is entirely dedicated to them: brothers', mother-son, husband-wife relations. My direct goal was to share with the world the Indian family values, and it worked, because my entire story is basically about this”.

While presenting #Baahubali2 at the Moscow Film Festival, director @SSRajamouli explained how the movie promotes Indian values all over the world. Here is was he said. pic.twitter.com/g257hAk9K3 — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) June 5, 2020

Starring an ensemble of star cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathya Raj among the others in key roles, the film was a historic flick. The film had all elements including complications in relationships, plotting, revenge, backstabbing, humor, romance in the right amount. The film, which was released in two parts namely Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The conclusion, set a milestone in the Indian cinema industry.

