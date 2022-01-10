Baahubali fame Sathyaraj tests positive for COVID-19; Actor hospitalised in Chennai

Baahubali fame Sathyaraj has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. As per media reports, the actor is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. However, there has not been any official statement from the hospital regarding the actor’s health update.

In the last couple of weeks, many actors tested positive for COVID-19. Most recently, Tamil star Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and shared that he has been infected with the life threatening virus. He shared “Guys, Yes im covid +ive… Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block, itchy throat n also mild fever. Looking forward to bounce back soon.” Also, Trisha Krishnan recently informed that she tested positive for Coronavirus ‘a little before’ New Year.

Others to be affected by the virus recently include Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, S Thaman, Sherin, Arun Vijay along with others. Last month actors Kamal Haasan, Vadivelu and Vikram were also affected by the virus.

In the meantime, Sathyaraj, who rose to fame after playing Katappa in SS Rajamouli’s directorial, will now be part of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film has been written and directed by Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar as leads. D Imman has composed the music for the film, while cinematography has been handled by R. Rathnavelu. The project is scheduled for release in theatres on 4 February.

