Baahubali producer REACTS to Resul Pookutty's 'RRR is a gay love story' comment

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has ignited a massive debate after he called SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR a gay love story between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters. Along with the netizens, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has also slammed his comment saying that even if he is correct, how is a gay love story a bad thing.

He tweeted, “I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is 'gay love story' a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!”

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, defending himself, Resul Pookutty replied that he was just quoting an article that described RRR as a gay love story. He penned on the micro-blogging site, “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted my friend, the banter that already exists in public domain and nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. You don’t have to take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offend to any stakeholders. I rest my case here!"

Resul Pookutty has also said that Alia Bhatt was just used as a prop in the film. Talking about the same, the technician clarified that he was again quoting the remarks from the article.

RRR which came to theatres in March this year received a thumping response from the audience and even did an enormous business at the ticket counters. The project tells a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the 1920s pre-independent era. It follows the life of two revolutionaries named Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who are out to take revenge on the British colonialists.

