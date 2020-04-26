Baahubali star Prabhas REVEALS the reason for not starring alongside Samantha Akkineni

As per the latest reports, Prabhas goes on to add that due to the difference in both their heights, he did not star in a film alongside the Jaanu actress.

The south star Prabhas who won everyone's heart with his impeccable performance in the mega-blockbuster Baahubali reported revealed the reason for not doing a film with Samantha Akkineni. The Saaho actor says that he and the Oh Baby actress have height issues. As per the latest reports, Prabhas goes on to add that due to the difference in both their heights, he did not star in a film alongside the Jaanu actress. Prabhas is 1.83 m tall and Samantha is 1.58 m in height. Now, the fans and film audience were taken by surprise when Prabhas stated that the height issue was the reason for not pairing up with the stunning Samantha Akkineni.

The Saaho actor Prabhas will feature alongside Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The film is helmed by ace south director Radha Krishna Kumar. The cast and crew had shot for the film in Georgia and the shoot of the Prabhas starrer was stopped due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an update on the south flick. The fans are particularly excited about the film's leading pair. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram, where the actor keeps sharing interesting updates from his life.

According to reports, the Baahubali star Prabhas will be playing a unique character in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. On the other hand, south siren, Samantha Akkineni featured in the film called Jaanu, alongside Sharwanand.

