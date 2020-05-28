Baahubali stars Anushka Shetty and Prabhas practice intense sword fighting in an UNSEEN throwback video

We bring a throwback video of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty practicing intense sword fight for their roles in Baahubali. A team of professionals were hired to train Prabhas and Anushka Shetty for the same.

Prabhas had dedicated nearly five years of his life for magnum opus Baahubali and left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali also featured Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. However, Prabhas and other actors of the film have set a benchmark with their powerful performance in the film. From learning horse-riding, archery, sword fighting and a host of other skills, Prabhas made sure to give his best for his role on Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Well, Baahubali franchise became amongst the highest-grossing film of India but a lot went behind it.

Today, we bring a throwback video of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty practicing intense sword fight for their roles in Baahubali. A team of professional players were hired to train Prabhas and Anushka Shetty for the same. One can see in the video, the duo practising to perfect in their casual avatar on the sets of the film. Prabhas and Anushka, both are super dedicated actors and make sure to give their best for the roles in the films. The actors worked really hard for Baahubali and not only learnt sword fighting, but also took the lessons for archery.

Check out Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's throwback video below:

Last year in October, Baahubali - The Beginning, the only non-English film was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years. The biggest film of the Indian Cinema has set a huge record at the box office worldwide.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial. Prabhas 20 is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Well, fans are ecstatic to watch Pooja and Prabhas’ onscreen chemistry.

On the other hand, Anushka Shetty will be seen next in R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham. The film has been granted UA certificate by the censor board but the makers are yet to reveal if it will be released directly on OTT platforms. The upcoming film also features Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles.

This Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer was supposed to release on April 2 but due to COVID-19 outbreak, it has been delayed.

