Baahubali team has to say THIS about Donald Trump's mashup; Find Out

After US President Donald Trump shared the viral video of a Baahubali mash up, team Baahubali took to Twitter and welcomed the POTUS to India, while calling India ‘The land of Baahubali’. For the unversed, the edited video shows a mashup of Donald Trump and actor Prabhas from the movie Baahubali: The Conclusion. Donald Trump, who was mighty impressed by the mash up, shared the video on his Twitter space and wrote, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”

In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the First Lady of The United Status Melania Trump were also shown. Jiyo Re Baahubali song was played in the background, while FLOTUS Melania Trump’s face was replaced with that of actor Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of the foster mother of Prabhas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face was morphed into the clip for a few seconds. The mashup video also showed Trump fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses.

Welcome to incredible India, the land of Baahubali @RealdonaldTrump https://t.co/lUppcomvqE — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 23, 2020

The tweet was shared more than 17,000 times in just two hours. After Trump himself shared it, the video clipping received a wider attention. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, landed in Ahmedabad on today afternoon. PM Modi took Trump on a road show as the streets of Ahmedabad were filled with performers dancing and singing. They will also travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before reaching New Delhi.