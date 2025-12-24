Baahubali The Epic OTT Release: When and where to watch Prabhas starrer epic actioner’s re-edited version online

Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 31, 2025, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning.

After its theatrical run, the movie is finally set to begin streaming online. Here are the details you need to know.

Baahubali: The Epic OTT Release

Baahubali: The Epic is scheduled to begin streaming on December 25, 2025. The film will be available on the OTT platform Netflix. The official listing of the movie is already available in the streaming service’s catalogue.

Official trailer and plot of Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, combined into a single film with a total runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The film follows the story of Sivudu, a young man from a tribal community who becomes intrigued after seeing a woman’s mask flowing down from a waterfall. As he climbs the hill in search of her, he discovers that she is Avanthika, a rebel.

After understanding her cause, Sivudu takes on the responsibility of fighting for the rebels and rescuing the imprisoned Queen Devasena. Upon rescuing her and returning to the rebel camp, Sivudu is confronted with the truth that he is actually Mahendra Baahubali, the son of the late prince of Mahishmati, Amarendra Baahubali, and Devasena.

As he learns about his father and the tragedy that befell him, the story focuses on his quest for revenge against the incumbent king and his uncle, Bhallaladeva.

Cast and crew of Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic features Prabhas in triple roles, including one appearance through photographs. Apart from the Rebel Star, the movie stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Adivi Sesh, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is based on a story penned by his father, V. Vijayendra Prasad. The cinematic venture is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner of Arka Media Works.

The movie’s music and background score are composed by MM Keeravani, with cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. Editing is handled by Vincent Tabaillon, Bikkina Thammiraju, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

