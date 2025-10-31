Baahubali: The Epic X Reactions: 9 tweets to read before watching SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ re-released movie in theaters

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Epic, is finally available in cinemas. The 3 hours 44 minutes-long cut is a combination of both parts- Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. This is one of the rarest attempts in Indian cinema, which could potentially become a new trend in the coming years. If you missed watching the landmark epics back in 2015 and 2017 in cinemas, here's your chance to relive the experience. But make sure to read how netizens have reacted to the almost 4-hour-long cut before planning your show.

Here's how netizens reacted to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic

The Internet is full of appreciation for SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and everyone involved in the making of Baahubali: The Epic. The majority of the section liked the new edit and found it crisp, fast-paced and totally a paisa-vasool experience.

A social media user wrote on Twitter (now X), “Baahubali isn’t just a movie — it’s an emotion. From watching it in Class 6 to now in my 2nd year of college, every scene hit differently. Watched it today, first day first show in IMAX .. happiness beyond words. #Prabhas #AnushkaShetty #BaahubaliTheEpic.” Another one remarked, “#BaahubaliTheEpic is a masterclass on how to edit an almost 6 hour long film.Not a single wasted min of the full run time. Worth experience!”

A third fan commented, “Just watched #Baahubali on the big screen — 10 years later! Missed it back in 2016, but wow… what an experience! The visuals still look grand, the BGM hits harder, and that Mahishmati aura gave me chills. Truly timeless. Epic cinema in every frame. #BaahubaliTheEpic.” While one wrote, “Every frame screams GRANDEUR. Rajamouli magic + Prabhas power = PURE CINEMATIC HISTORY #BaahubaliTheEpic #Prabhas #SSRajamouli.”

For the unversed, Baahubali: The Epic is re-released in cinemas to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning. Seeing the response to the new cut, The Epic is expected to set new box office records among the re-releases.

