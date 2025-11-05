Baahubali The Eternal War Teaser: Prabhas returns in majestic avatar, exploring divine clash between Gods and Asurs

Following a decade since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, the makers have finally returned with a new cinematic venture from the same franchise. The upcoming film is an animated war epic titled Baahubali: The Eternal War - Part 1, which explores the afterlife of Amarendra Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Eternal War Teaser

The 2-minute and 27-second-long teaser showcases Amarendra Baahubali's soul journeying into the afterlife, where his spirit performs graceful steps before Lord Shiva's idol.

Soon after, a fierce clash erupts in the fallen city of Patal Lok, Tripura, as Indra and Vishasura engage in an epic battle. The teaser concludes on a high note, with Baahubali stepping onto the battlefield himself, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Watch the teaser here:

As the Baahubali saga continues to expand, the film is helmed by Star Wars: Visions and The Bandits of Golak fame director Ishan Shukla. Recently, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli appeared together in an interview, where they unveiled details about the animated flick.

Expressing his excitement, the Rebel Star also revealed that the film has a budget of 120 crore, the highest ever for an Indian animated movie.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited and restored version of the Baahubali duology, directed by SS Rajamouli. The makers have released a single-watch version of the film, combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The flick hit theaters on October 31, 2025, with the teaser of the upcoming animated movie being attached to its theatrical release.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is next set to return to the big screen with the horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows the story of a young man who wishes to sell his ancestral mansion but encounters horrifying events when he discovers that the place is haunted by his late grandfather.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the horror comedy also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and several others in key roles. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has movies like Fauzi and Spirit lined up.

