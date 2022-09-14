Baahubali to Saaho: 5 looks of Prabhas that created magic on-screen
Let us check out some of the on-screen looks of Prabhas that are hard to forget.
Prabhas has been a Tollywood heartthrob for several years now. During his career, he has managed to create a loyal fanbase and in order to do so, the Radhe Shyam star has experimented with his looks with every role. From a warrior in the Baahubali film series to an undercover agent in Sahoo, Prabhas knows exactly how to look the part. With each movie, the Telugu stalwart leaves us with a new aspect of his personality.
Not just that, the Rebel actor will also be seen in a totally fresh avatar in his forthcoming action entertainer, Salaar. If the reports are to be believed, he will be seen in two different looks in Prashanth Neel's directorial. On this note, we will be discussing some noteworthy avatars of Prabhas that managed to create magic on the screens and left a mark on the audience.
Baahubali: The Beginning
Prabhas made everyone fall in love with his extraordinary demeanor as Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning. He looked perfect in the role of a warrior with his biceps and broad shoulders. The star was equally charming in the role of a dedicated lover.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Continuing his magic, Prabhas enchanted everyone with his portrayal of Mahendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Conclusion as he took on the entire army of Bhalladev. Both the parts of the franchise were very well received by the movie buffs.
Saaho
After playing a royal, Prabhas was seen as an undercover agent in his action entertainer Saaho. He looked dapper as a cop with a toned body and high-octane action sequences.
Darlings
Before doing action-packed roles, Prabhas stole hearts in his 2010 release, Darlings.
Salaar
Post the release of Radhe Shyam, the fans are looking forward to seeing him in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. With Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, the reports claimed that Prabhas will be seen in a dual role in this gangster drama. He will be seen in a rugged look in the project.
Well, now it remains to be seen what the beloved star has in store for us in the future.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and team to launch Adipurush teaser on October 3