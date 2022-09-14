Baahubali to Saaho: 5 looks of Prabhas that created magic on-screen

Prabhas has been a Tollywood heartthrob for several years now. During his career, he has managed to create a loyal fanbase and in order to do so, the Radhe Shyam star has experimented with his looks with every role. From a warrior in the Baahubali film series to an undercover agent in Sahoo, Prabhas knows exactly how to look the part. With each movie, the Telugu stalwart leaves us with a new aspect of his personality.

Not just that, the Rebel actor will also be seen in a totally fresh avatar in his forthcoming action entertainer, Salaar. If the reports are to be believed, he will be seen in two different looks in Prashanth Neel's directorial. On this note, we will be discussing some noteworthy avatars of Prabhas that managed to create magic on the screens and left a mark on the audience.