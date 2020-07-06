Baahubali Unseen Photos: When Prabhas received a warm welcome from a huge crowd on the first day of shoot

On this day, seven years ago, the makers of Prabhas starrer kickstarted the shoot and these unseen BTS photos from the sets of Baahubali cannot be missed.

SS Rahamouli's magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the male lead roles took the box office by storm at a global level. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created history and have set an unbreakable record at the box office worldwide. The first part of the big-budget period action extravaganza released in 2015. The film also starred Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah in the female lead roles, with Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in supporting characters. Well, exactly on this day, seven years ago, the makers of the magnum opus kick-started the film's shoot.

The makers of Prabhas starrer Baahubali took to social media and shared a few unseen pictures from the first day of the shoot. One can see in the photos, Prabhas in long tresses and casual attire looking happy as he receives a warm welcome from a huge crowd on the sets. On the other hand, Rajamouli can be seen busy with his directions. The photos are sure to leave you nostalgic. Sharing it on Twitter, the makers of Baahubali wrote, "July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago..."

Baahubali is simply spectacular and it remains the same even today as moviegoers continue to enjoy the visual spectacle now on the small screen.

July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago... pic.twitter.com/JQmbRuplki — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, after Saaho, Prabhas will soon be sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial. The untitled film is tentatively called Jaan and will see Prabhas in never before seen avatar. The makers wrapped up a major part of the shoot in Europe before lockdown and are looking forward to resuming the work soon.

The makers are creating a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer at a studio in Hyderabad.

