Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut: 'She will definitely go to the top chair one day'

's Thalaivii, the biopic of Jayalalithaa is all set to release on September 10th. The much-awaited film will see Kangana playing the role of Jayalalithaa while Aravind Swamy will be seen as MGR. The makers recently hosted a grand pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad and it was attended by the entire team including Kangana Ranaut. Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned the script of Thalaivii was all praises for Kangana at the event.

Speaking at the event, Writer Vijayendra Prasad said, "Kangana is initially sceptical about doing the film because she does not know about Jayalalithaa. I told her to be herself and it is enough. She immediately accepted. I am sure she will be on the Top Chair someday."

Director AL Vijay further added," Kangana ji lived in this character. The movie is all about Kangana ji and Jaya ji's life. She has done complete justice to the movie. Aravind Swamy is the pillar of the film. I thank the entire team for staying a strong support to the film in three years of the pandemic."

Aravind Swamy said, "Thalaivii is a very special film for me not because of the character. While doing the film, I realized it is a great film. Working for the film is magical for me. It is a great working experience for me with best artists like Kangana and others. I saw the film twice. I can assure that it is going to be an extraordinary experience for sure."

Kangana then thanked everyone for being a part of her journey. "I will be indebted to Vijayendra Prasadji for this role. I can not thank him enough now for believing in me. It is so gracious of Aravind Swamy to encourage a female-centric film. AL Vijay is the most talented director I ever worked with. I thank all of the audience who will hopefully welcome us in the theatres," she said.

