Baba to re-release: Rajinikanth dubs for new scenes; AR Rahman requests a private screening

The fans of superstar Rajinikanth are in for a treat as they will get to witness his 2002 supernatural action drama Baba once again. While the fans wait to experience the film in a new avatar, a photograph of the superstar dubbing some scenes for the film has made it to social media. In addition to this, the music maestro A R Rahman, who scored the tunes for Baba, has requested the makers to arrange a preview of the new edit so that he can upgrade this work as well.

For those who do not know, Baba was released in the cinema halls on 15th August 2002 and the movie did not perform as expected at the box office. Now, around two decades later, the makers are re-editing the drama from a completely new angle and every frame is being digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology.