Baba Trailer OUT: Rajinikanth starrer is a fun ride full of laughter, romance and action

Rajinikanth starrer 2002 drama Baba will be re-released in a renewed form after almost two decades on the Superstar's birthday on 12th December this year. As the release nears, the makers of the supernatural action entertainer unveiled the exciting trailer of the film, which is full of all the commercial elements like comedy, action, and romance. Sharing the preview on Twitter, the actor wrote, "A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon #BaBaReRelease."

The trailer includes an additional line of Rajinikanth saying, "I am coming." It also incorporates better audio quality and digital print. For the unversed, Baba talks about an atheist, played by Rajinikanth, who is granted seven wishes by Mahaavatar Babaji (Rajinikanth's spiritual gurus in real life), and this opens him up to the world of politics, changing his life trajectory forever.

