Baba Trailer OUT: Rajinikanth starrer is a fun ride full of laughter, romance and action
As Rajinikanth's 2022 supernatural action film gears up for re-release, the makers have unveiled the power-packed trailer of the drama, full of commercial elements.
Rajinikanth starrer 2002 drama Baba will be re-released in a renewed form after almost two decades on the Superstar's birthday on 12th December this year. As the release nears, the makers of the supernatural action entertainer unveiled the exciting trailer of the film, which is full of all the commercial elements like comedy, action, and romance. Sharing the preview on Twitter, the actor wrote, "A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon #BaBaReRelease."
The trailer includes an additional line of Rajinikanth saying, "I am coming." It also incorporates better audio quality and digital print. For the unversed, Baba talks about an atheist, played by Rajinikanth, who is granted seven wishes by Mahaavatar Babaji (Rajinikanth's spiritual gurus in real life), and this opens him up to the world of politics, changing his life trajectory forever.
Check out the trailer below:
About Baba
Made under the direction of filmmaker Suresh Krishna, the film further features Goundamani, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Sangavi, and Karunaas in key roles, along with the rest. Music Maestro AR Rahman scored the songs and background score for the movie. Baba was released in the theatres on 15th August 2002 and was not able to mint money at the box office.
In the meantime, announcing the re-release, Rajinikanth's PR team issued a press release that read, "The film is now gearing up for a new screening again, with a new look, that has been re-edited from a completely new angle. Not only that, every frame is digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology, (sic). All the songs of the film, which are full of scintillating music by AR Rahman like 'Maya Maya', 'Shakti Kodu', have been remixed and changed to Dolby Mix sound system."
