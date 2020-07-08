  1. Home
  2. entertainment

'Babloo' Prithviraj recalls when Thala Ajith got upset with Shalini because of THIS reason

Earlier this year, Babloo’s old comments on Thala Ajith resurfaced online and it made headlines.
2100 reads Mumbai
'Babloo' Prithviraj recalls when Thala Ajith got upset with Shalini because of THIS reason'Babloo' Prithviraj recalls when Thala Ajith got upset with Shalini because of THIS reason
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Popular Kollywood actor and TV personality ‘Babloo’ Prithviraj had shared the screen space with Thala Ajith in the superhit film Aval Varuvala. The film had him playing the role of the main antagonist. Earlier this year, Babloo’s old comments on Thala Ajith resurfaced online and it made headlines. Now, a new incident has surfaced, where the actor had clarified that he misunderstood Thala Ajith and came to know about him only after his latest encounter with him.

Apparently, he saw Ajith’s wife and former actor Shalini along with her children in a restaurant where he was dining too. He had seen her in the same restaurant twice but neither of them started a conversation. Since he has never acted with her, he was a little hesitant to talk to her. The third time, after Shalini left she had apparently called him and apologised for not talking with him. She also reportedly revealed that Thala Ajith got upset because she did not talk to him the first two times that they had met.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai. The cop drama’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown to contain the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, it was reported recently that the film might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Clearing the air on the same, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be released on OTT platforms.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement