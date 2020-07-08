'Babloo' Prithviraj recalls when Thala Ajith got upset with Shalini because of THIS reason

Earlier this year, Babloo’s old comments on Thala Ajith resurfaced online and it made headlines.

Popular Kollywood actor and TV personality ‘Babloo’ Prithviraj had shared the screen space with Thala Ajith in the superhit film Aval Varuvala. The film had him playing the role of the main antagonist. Earlier this year, Babloo’s old comments on Thala Ajith resurfaced online and it made headlines. Now, a new incident has surfaced, where the actor had clarified that he misunderstood Thala Ajith and came to know about him only after his latest encounter with him.

Apparently, he saw Ajith’s wife and former actor Shalini along with her children in a restaurant where he was dining too. He had seen her in the same restaurant twice but neither of them started a conversation. Since he has never acted with her, he was a little hesitant to talk to her. The third time, after Shalini left she had apparently called him and apologised for not talking with him. She also reportedly revealed that Thala Ajith got upset because she did not talk to him the first two times that they had met.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai. The cop drama’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown to contain the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, it was reported recently that the film might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Clearing the air on the same, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that it will not be released on OTT platforms.

