Babu Sivan, who directed Vijay’s Vettaikaaran passes away due to kidney failure

Apart from directing Vijay's Vettaikaaran, Babu Sivan has worked in the actor's Kuruvi as a writer and he was a part of Vijay’s Bairavaa’s crew.
150674 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 05:10 pm
Babu Sivan, who directed Vijay's Vettaikaaran passes away due to kidney failure
In what comes as yet another shocking piece of news to Kollywood fans, director Babu Sivan, who directed Thalapathy Vijay’s Vettaikaaran passed away after suffering kidney-related ailments. The director has also worked in Vijay’s Kuruvi as a writer and he was a part of Vijay’s Bairavaa’s crew. He has not tested positive for COVID 19, suggest media reports. The 54-year-old director is survived by his wife and two daughters. This news has taken social media by storm as condolence messages are flooding in the micro-blogging website.

According to The Times Of India, the director’s two daughters were taking up NEET exam on Sunday and his wife accompanied them. When they returned home, they found him unconscious and rushed him to a hospital. Unfortunately, since the hospital was a COVID centre, his admission was denied and he was taken to another private hospital, where he was getting treated. But since his family could not afford the hospital bills, they shifted him to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Apparently, he has problems with kidneys, lungs and liver. Since the director brushed off the symptoms as mild discomfort, he did not get himself checked. The hospital conducted dialysis to help his kidney’s function last morning. However, it did not help and the director breathed his last in the government hospital while he was in an unconscious state yesterday. Celebrities and fans are sharing their condolence message on social media.

Credits :The Times Of India

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Sad may he RIP and my prayers to his family...

Anonymous 11 hours ago

