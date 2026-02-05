Baby Girl on OTT: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly starrer thriller online just 20 days after theatrical release

Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 23, 2026. After its theatrical run, the movie is set to stream online just 20 days after hitting the big screen.

When and where to watch Baby Girl

Baby Girl is slated to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV and will begin streaming from February 12, 2026. The official update was shared through the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the post read, “A missing baby girl. An attendant on the run. A truth darker than the crime. Nivin Pauly, Lijomol, and Sangeeth Pratap headline this high-tension thriller, directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay. Watch Baby Girl, streaming from 12th February, only on SonyLIV.”

Here's the post:

Official trailer and plot of Baby Girl

Baby Girl chronicles the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he appears to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an aura of mystery around himself.

The film explores whether Sanal is telling the truth, whether he is truly innocent, and if not, what he did with the baby girl.

Cast and crew of Baby Girl

Baby Girl stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Pratap, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Jaffer Idukki, Azeez Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Arun Varma, the film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The movie is penned by the popular duo Bobby-Sanjay, with Faiz Siddik handling the cinematography. Shyjith Kumaran serves as the editor.

Nivin Pauly's work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in a lead role in the feel-good horror comedy Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film follows the story of Prabhendu, a young musician-turned-priest who comes into contact with a young ghost who has forgotten her origins.

Featuring Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukundhan, and others in key roles, the film was a massive hit in theatres and is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, Nivin Pauly will next appear in the lead role of an as-yet-untitled political thriller directed by B. Unnikrishnan. The film is expected to be released in theatres by summer this year.

