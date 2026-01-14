Baby Girl Release Date: Nivin Pauly’s thriller to hit theaters on January 23, to clash with Chatha Pacha

Nivin Pauly is currently basking in the success of his latest feel-good horror comedy film, Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. Now, the actor has finally unveiled the release date of his next venture, Baby Girl, which is set to clash with Chatha Pacha later this month.

Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl release date announced

In a recent post shared by the actor himself, the makers announced that Baby Girl will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. In the newly unveiled poster, the actor is seen cradling a newborn in his arms while wearing a grim expression.

Sharing the announcement, the Premam actor wrote, “Baby Girl Hits Cinemas Worldwide From Jan 23, 2026.”

Here’s the update

More about Baby Girl

While more details about Baby Girl are yet to be revealed, the film appears to revolve around a man’s struggle to protect a baby girl. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie features Marco fame Abhimanyu Thilakan, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Arun Varma, the film marks the director’s second cinematic venture after the Suresh Gopi–Biju Menon starrer Garudan. The upcoming thriller is bankrolled by Magic Frames, with the writing duo Bobby–Sanjay penning the screenplay.

Interestingly, the movie will clash at the Kerala box office this month with Chatha Pacha. Touted to be Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired film, it is set to release in theatres on January 22, 2026. With Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan headlining the project, the film is also expected to feature Mammootty in a cameo role.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly last appeared in a lead role in Sarvam Maya. The feel-good horror comedy featured him as Prabhendu, a struggling musician from a Hindu priest family who returns to his ancestral home and begins working as an assistant priest to his cousin, Roopesh, to earn money.

However, things take a turn when Prabhendu is haunted by a sweet-natured spirit who has no recollection of her own origins. How the two uncover her past forms the crux of the film. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie also stars Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukundhan, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Vaa Vaathiyaar Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Karthi’s action comedy movie