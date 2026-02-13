Baby Girl Review: Nivin Pauly’s thriller fails in presenting a gripping tale, mainly due to poor writing

Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 23, 2026. After its box office run, the movie is now available for streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

If you’re planning to watch the movie online, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you.

The Plot

Baby Girl follows the story of Sanal Mathew, an attendant at a hospital where a three-day-old baby goes missing. While the police immediately jump into the investigation, they are unable to conduct an extensive combing operation across the city because many officers are deputed for an event scheduled to be attended by the chief minister.

During their probe, the police interview Sanal, whose statements lead them to believe that a woman in a burqa kidnapped the child. However, the narrative soon shifts when Sanal himself becomes a suspect, with a growing enigma surrounding him. Moreover, siblings Rithu and Rishi are also drawn into this intricate web of confusion and suspense.

What follows is a tale of drama and mystery, focusing on where the child is and how everything falls into place.

The Good

Baby Girl works partially because of its performances. While Nivin Pauly does a decent job with the material given to him, Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Pratap stand out with their acting, delivering balanced portrayals of their characters.

The spine of the story eventually relies on these characters, and they fulfill their roles to the best of their ability, even if the film does not live up to its potential later on.

Coming to the technical aspects, the visuals are something that stand out among the other elements, offering some solace in an otherwise dull watch. Moreover, the editing works well, keeping the runtime limited to two hours.

The Bad

Baby Girl fails to materialize into an entertaining venture mainly because of its poor writing. The movie and its characters lack the texture needed to balance drama and suspense effectively.

Written by Bobby and Sanjay, the laziness in the film is undoubtedly visible, making it a snooze fest. As the written material itself is below par, Arun Varma’s execution also comes across as a failed attempt, faltering at multiple levels.

Every episode of the screenplay, despite the limited runtime, feels difficult to sit through, making the entire film a boring experience from a storytelling standpoint.

The Performance

Baby Girl has Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Pratap as its strongest performers, and they do justice to their characters. However, even though Nivin Pauly plays the lead, it feels odd to see him in this film.

The character he is given lacks nuance, making his role seem more like an extended cameo than a true lead.

The Verdict

Baby Girl is a snooze fest even on OTT. Even if you’re a hardcore Nivin Pauly fan, this film might fail to impress you. If only the writing had been more balanced, this could have been a great watch.

