Baby Girl Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Nivin Pauly’s thriller movie in theaters

Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 23, 2026, today. Directed by Garudan fame Arun Varma, the thriller features Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Sangeeth Pratap, and others in key roles.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Baby Girl Twitter Review

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, a user said that Baby Girl saw Lijomol Jose shine in an emotional thriller that focused on intense human conflicts. The user added that the film was engaging despite minor flaws and rated it 3 out of 5.

Another netizen wrote that Baby Girl was a simple yet engaging one-day thriller, praising Nivin Pauly and the supporting cast for their convincing performances. The user also lauded Bobby and Sanjay’s well-structured script and Sam CS’s powerful background score, calling the film a must-watch and rating it 4 out of 5.

Moreover, a third user wrote that they went in with no expectations and ended up finding Baby Girl to be a watchable thriller. The user noted that Lijomol Jose delivered an excellent performance and truly stood out, while Sangeeth Pratap handled his role neatly. However, the netizen felt that Nivin Pauly’s presence was unnecessary to the overall narrative.

More about Baby Girl

Baby Girl chronicles the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he appears to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an aura of mystery around himself.

The film explores whether Sanal is telling the truth, whether he is truly innocent, and if not, what he did with the baby girl.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly last starred in a lead role in the feel-good horror comedy Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film follows the story of Prabhendu, a young musician-turned-priest who comes into contact with a young ghost who has forgotten her origins.

Featuring Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukundhan, and others in key roles, the film was a massive hit in theatres. It is slated to begin streaming on JioHotstar on January 30, 2026.

