Baby Hindi Director Sai Rajesh and Producer SKN scores Sensational Blockbuster in Telugu with Chennai Love Story

The dynamic producer duo of SKN and Sai Rajesh has struck gold once again as their latest collaboration, Chennai Love Story, has turned into a massive box office sensation. Produced under the banners of Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions, the romantic drama successfully completed the theatrical with solid response across centers and has now officially breached the 65 crore gross mark worldwide.

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Driven by the tremendous brand value of SKN and Sai Rajesh, the project generated superb pre-release non-theatrical and theatrical business, proving that content-driven cinema backed by strong vision continues to reign supreme at the box office. This sensational run solidifies the unmatched creative judgment of writer-producer Sai Rajesh and cult producer SKN.

Following his National Award wins for Colour Photo and Baby, writer Sai Rajesh has delivered yet another emotional masterclass, creating deeply engaging characters that resonate with modern audiences. Demonstrating a commitment to nurturing fresh talent, Sai Rajesh entrusted his writing to debutant director Ravi Namburi. With this victory, producer SKN completes an impressive hat-trick of blockbusters, cementing his status as a benchmark producer in Telugu cinema.

Trade circles are drawing close comparisons between the film's sustained box office trajectory and the historic, long-standing theatrical run of Baby. The cult blockbuster collected 100 crores at box office in Telugu only and created an epic sensation with a national award too. Now, the duo gears up to deliver this masterpiece to Hindi audience with a remake. The film directed by Sai Rajesh is currently in the making. SKN producing the film in association with India's biggest production house Mythri Movie Makers.

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At the heart of the film's success are stand-out performances that anchor its emotional core. Lead actor Kiran Abbavaram delivers one of his most settled and moving performances to date, turning Chennai Love Story into the highest-grossing film of his career. Opposite him, Sri Gouri Priya shines with her natural charm and convincing screen presence. Chennai Love Story stands as a testament to the winning formula of Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. Dheeraj Mogilineni co-produced the film.

Writer, Director and Producer Sai Rajesh said, "We are proud that our film resonated with audiences, and it fills my heart with joy. Chennai Love Story has always been very close to my heart, and seeing it become a film loved by so many people makes me truly happy. My next project is Baby in Hindi, and I hope to recreate the same magic in Bollywood."

Cult Producer SKN said, "This success proves the power of strong content and the love of the audience. ₹65 crore and counting, we expected it, but it still feels surreal. My heartfelt thanks to Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya for making this film so special."

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