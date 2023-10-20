Baby stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya to reunite: Details inside

Baby is a 2023 coming of age romantic drama film which was written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The film featured Anand Deverakonda, brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, in the lead role, along with Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and was a blockbuster success.

Now, the producer of the film, Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, has taken to social media to announce that the same team would be reuniting for an upcoming project, which is written by Sai Rajesh Neelam, and would be directed by debutant Ravi Namburii. The film will be made in tandem with Amrutha Productions. He also revealed that the filming has begun, and the film is expected to come out in Summer 2024. The ace producer wrote on his X:

“After CULT BLOCKBUSTER #Babythemovie our combo is back again in another wonderful story written by Sai Rajesh; @massmoviemakers is happy to collaborate with National Award winning production house @amruthaprod; me and Sai Rajesh producing this with our beautiful and talented pair @ananddeverakonda @iamvaishnavi04; New dir Ravi Namburii; Please give us your blessings”

Check out the post below:

Amrutha Productions is the production house behind the 2020 film Color Photo. It was a period romantic drama film, helmed by debutant Sandeep Raj, and featured Suhas, Chandini Chowdhary, Sunil, Harsha Chemudu and many more. The film was named as the Best Feature Film in Telubu in the 68th National Film Awards.

More about Baby

Baby is a 2023 coming of age romantic drama film which featured Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and was helmed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The film featured an ensemble cast including Viraj Ashwin, Nagendra Babu, Harsha Chemudu, Prabhavati Varma, and many more apart from the two lead actors. The film garnered positive responses, with the performances of the three lead actors receiving praises from critics and fans alike.

On the work front

After Baby, Anand Deverakonda is next set to be seen in the film Gam Gam Ganesha, which has Uday Shetty at its helm. The film features Raj Arun, Vennala Kishore, Karishma, Satyam Rajesh, and many more.The film is bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi, and is set to release next year.

As for Vaishnavi, she is next set to appear in the film Double Ismart. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and features Sanjay Dutt, and Ram Pothineni as well. The film is set to release next year in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.