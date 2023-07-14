Baby Twitter Review: Anand Deverakonda starrer hit or flop? Check out fans’ reactions

Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, was released today. The film was directed by Sai Rajesh. Baby’s team had been promoting it as a film that explored something new. Now, the initial responses have been out.

Mostly, the film has received positive responses. Even at the film’s screening, all the celebrities who watched it spoke highly of the film. But the film has also been deemed problematic and debatable. Reviews from social media users have revealed that Baby revolves around a set of flawed characters. It has to be found out how the conversations regarding the film being debatable will continue in the upcoming days after its release.

What do netizens think about Baby?



Of course, it is still too early to give a verdict on Baby. The reaction to the film on Twitter, at least, seems largely positive. The Telugu audience seems to have liked it very much, even though it clashed with another big release. This film in question is Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran, which was released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Check out the Twitter reviews here:

A Twitter user termed the film a beautiful and memorable one for Telugu film fans. The tweet read, "A Hard Hitting yet a Beautiful Film . E Baby Movie Oka Memorable Film for Telugu Cinema Lovers..Thank You Sai Rajesh Garu and team.. Long way to Go .. Congratulations to the Entire Cast and Crew.."

The film seems to be really working for one section of fans. Many have also compared it to Samajavaragamana, a recent Telugu release, for its quality of content. One user tweeted, "#Baby has so many terrific scenes throughout the length of the film with shining performances.. Rendu prema meghalila moments, Pre Interval to Interval.. The red saree setup.. Anand mom nd vaishu dad moments.. Trio 1st meetup.. Bridge, foot over bridge scenes.. And so on.. Dialogues, Vijai Bulganin"

Among all of the film's reviews on Twitter, the one that was most anticipated by fans was the one from Anand Deverakonda's brother, Vijay Deverakonda. He took to Twitter and shared a picture with the film's leads, Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. From his tweet, it is clear that he loved the film. "I am so happy These babies did it. So well. So much impact. This was us last night after the premiers, after a lot of crying, we were all then filled with Big smiles and laughter," wrote Vijay.

