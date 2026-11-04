Bachelor Party D'eux Trailer: Naslen, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban lead stylish Mexican standoff with grit and glory

Bachelor Party, starring Naslen, Tovino Thomas, and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles, is an upcoming action entertainer initially slated for release on November 19, 2026. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer, while keeping the exact release date under wraps.

Bachelor Party D’eux Trailer

In a 2-minute-and-11-second-long trailer, Bachelor Party D’eux once again takes place in the backstreets of Kochi. The new film introduces a fresh set of characters belonging to a motley crew who cross paths with a suave and stylish antagonist. What follows is a series of intense confrontations, leading to several action-packed moments.

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Watch the trailer here:

The Bachelor Party D’eux trailer stands out for its visual quality. While the editing is slick as ever, the trailer does not quite develop into something fresh enough to create a cinematic euphoria.

Accompanied by a musical soundtrack composed by Christo Xavier, the film's overall essence is yet to be revealed, leaving audiences curious about whether it will live up to the cult impact of the first instalment.

Apart from Naslen, Tovino Thomas , and Kunchacko Boban, the movie features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Hansika Krishna, Jyothirmayi, Nadia Moidu, Paris Laxmi, and others in key roles.

Directed by Amal Neerad, the 2012 film Bachelor Party follows Tony, a man who has left his troubled past behind to lead a peaceful life with his wife, Neethu, and their newborn child. However, when an old rival resurfaces, Tony's childhood friends reunite to protect him and become caught up in a series of dangerous events.

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Following Tony's tragic demise, the friends set out to fulfil their promise of protecting his family, leading them into a risky mission involving a large currency consignment, unexpected allies, and one final showdown.

Starring Asif Ali, Rahman, Kalabhavan Mani, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vinayakan, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, the movie also featured a cameo appearance by Prithviraj Sukumaran .

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film emerged as a commercial success and went on to become a cult favourite in Malayalam cinema. The movie is also said to have been partially inspired by the 2005 Hollywood film Sin City.

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