Bachelor Party D’eux, starring Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, was released in theaters on November 19, 2026. Directed by Amal Neerad, here’s what the netizens have to say about the action thriller.

Bachelor Party D’eux Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user compared Bachelor Party D'eux to the experience of watching Avatar 2, stating that while the original Bachelor Party created a memorable first impression, its sequel failed to recreate the magic of the original. The user felt that the film offered nothing particularly fresh and resembled the experience of watching an old concept in a new package.

Another netizen expressed disappointment with Amal's direction, suggesting that despite his previous films, he might now be better suited to directing music videos. The user criticised the film for prioritising style over substance and described its writing as disappointing.

Moreover, another person recalled Sathyan Anthikad's statement about replacing a female lead whom he felt was miscast after filming had begun. The user highlighted the filmmaker's belief that his commitment should be towards the film rather than himself and suggested that Amal had failed to follow the exact principle.

A fourth viewer also shared a mixed reaction, stating that while the original Bachelor Party was enjoyable apart from its climax, the sequel managed to handle one particular aspect relatively well but disappointed in other areas.

The user criticised the overall narrative and background score, questioning the absence of music in scenes intended to create a sense of elevation. They also expressed disappointment with a sequence resembling Amal's earlier directorial style.

Here are the reactions:

More about Bachelor Party D’eux

Bachelor Party D’eux features Naslen , Kunchacko Boban, and Tovino Thomas in key roles, with Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Nadhiya, Rajisha Vijayan, Paris Laxmi, and more in pivotal parts.

Directed and written by Amal Neerad, the film follows five childhood friends who grow up together in an orphanage in Kochi and eventually become involved in a dangerous network. Initially working together under a local leader, their ideological differences and disagreements over his methods lead to a bitter split. Three of them decide to part ways, while the remaining two continue working with their former leader.

Things take an unexpected turn when a woman approaches the separated group with an assignment involving a powerful gold trader. As the former friends find themselves on opposing sides, their loyalties, past differences, and relationships are put to the test, leading to an intense confrontation.

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