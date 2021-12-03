Bachelor Twitter Review: Here's how audiences reacted to GV Prakash's romantic film

GV Prakash's latest film Bachelor hit the theatres and is also trending on social media. Written and directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, the film is a modern age romantic love story. Audiences who have watched the film have been taking Twitter to pen out their reactions and seems the GV Prakash starrer impressed the audiences.

According to them, the film's concept, narration and acting chops of the cast have worked quite well. All in all the Prakash-starrer has received a big thumbs up from the audiences, who have already tagged the film as a 'must watch'.

GV Prakash has earlier stated in an interview that Bachelor is a story that focuses on modern relationships and their toxicity.

Divyabharathi has played a pivotal role, and the film also has Munishkanth, Bagavathi Perumal, Nakkalites Dhanam, Nakkalites Arun Kumar and others. G Dillibabu has backed the project under Axess Film Factory. The film's soundtrack is composed by AH Kaashif, GV Prakash and Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while the score has been tuned by Siddhu Kumar.

Check out the Twitter review here:

His Acting + Cuteness It's Totally Vera Level,Bold Acting,Gonna Be A Blockbuster For Sure

@gvprakash Darling



Her Performance Truly It's Not Looking Like 1st Movie @divyabarti2801



Congrats Whole Team#Bachelor #BachelorFromToday pic.twitter.com/zW23O6HOR2 — Nisha Dhanush (@NishaDhanush7) December 3, 2021

#Bachelor 2nd Half is Good Laughter scenes with touching Climax

And Background Score by @Music_Siddhu Is Best

Over all @gvprakash Anna Gave Best in his Role — Michael Vijay (@Realcinemakaran) December 3, 2021

#Bachelor



Decent First Half filled with some Fresh Visuals & Second half filled with Padam Enga poitrukunne theriyatha moments makes Bachelor as an AVERAGE Entertainer. — Haamid Yuvan (@haamidyuvan) December 3, 2021

#IC360 #Bachelor Movie Review:

A Modern Age Love Story With Great Performances From The Whole Cast.

You Can Easily Tell This The Best Ever Performance From @gvprakash.



Rating : 3/5 | Never To Be Missed @divyabarti2801 @SakthiFilmFctry pic.twitter.com/7udstagIdh

#Bachelor first half done and the man @gvprakash killed it with his swag and our slang...pakka mass arjun reddy vibes,hoping for hard hitting 2nd half pic.twitter.com/NauXOME170 — Siva Nathan (@ME_SivaNathan) December 3, 2021