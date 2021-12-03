Bachelor Twitter Review: Here's how audiences reacted to GV Prakash's romantic film

Bachelor Twitter Review: Here's how audiences reacted to GV Prakash's romantic film
GV Prakash's latest film Bachelor hit the theatres and is also trending on social media. Written and directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, the film is a modern age romantic love story. Audiences who have watched the film have been taking Twitter to pen out their reactions and seems the GV Prakash starrer impressed the audiences. 

According to them, the film's concept, narration and acting chops of the cast have worked quite well. All in all the Prakash-starrer has received a big thumbs up from the audiences, who have already tagged the film as a 'must watch'.

GV Prakash has earlier stated in an interview that Bachelor is a story that focuses on modern relationships and their toxicity.

Divyabharathi has played a pivotal role, and the film also has Munishkanth, Bagavathi Perumal, Nakkalites Dhanam, Nakkalites Arun Kumar and others. G Dillibabu has backed the project under Axess Film Factory. The film's soundtrack is composed by AH Kaashif, GV Prakash and Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while the score has been tuned by Siddhu Kumar.

Check out the Twitter review here:

