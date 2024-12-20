Bachhala Malli Twitter Review: Is Allari Naresh starrer action drama film worth watching? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Bachhala Malli, starring Allari Naresh, finally hit the big screens today, December 20. With its release, moviegoers have been flocking to theaters to catch the first day, first show. Social media is now buzzing with reviews of the Subbu Mangadevvi directorial, and the response looks promising.

A netizen called the film a typical rural drama and wrote, "#BachhalaMalli is a rustic drama that has a very honest point at its core, but the routine/bland screenplay dilutes the soul of the film and makes it less effective. The film follows many tropes and scenes that are seen in typical rural dramas."

They lauded Allari Naresh for his performance and continued, "While there are a few promising moments here and there, the director fails to properly flesh them out, and it ends up leaving no impact. Allari Naresh plays his role well, and the music is alright.”

The post on X further read, “The heartfelt intention in the script can be seen. However, when the screenplay is not done in an engaging way, there is not much to take home. Will remain as an honest attempt that lacked in execution."

Another social media user praised Allari Naresh for his on-screen presence in Bachhala Malli and posted, "#BachhalaMalli Although the movie has a very truthful premise, the absence of excitement in the screenplay lessens its depth and affects its overall impact. #AllariNaresh tried his best, but his efforts went in vain. #AmritaAiyer was fine."

A moviegoer gave the film 3/5 stars and penned, "#BachhalaMalli @allarinaresh nailed the show. Acting, screenplay Awww. #vishalchandrasekhar soul of the film."

Advertisement

So far, fans have been praising Allari Naresh for his performance in the movie but have called out the makers for a weak storyline.

Check out more reviews below:

The cast of Bachhala Malli features Allari Naresh in the titular role of Bachhala Malli and Amritha Aiyer as Kaveri. The film also stars Hari Teja, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Kota Jayaram, Rohini, Dhanraj, Harsha Chemudu, Achyuth Kumar, Ankith Koyya, and Harsh Roshan in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Rifle Club Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind and Aashiq Abu's movie in theaters