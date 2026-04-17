Bad Boy Karthik Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Naga Shaurya’s action drama film

Naga Shaurya starrer Bad Boy Karthik was released in theaters on April 17, 2026. Directed by Ramesh Desena, here’s what netizens have to say about the action drama film.

Bad Boy Karthik Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that Bad Boy Karthik was an extremely poor film, adding that no such subpar movie had been released in recent times. They further remarked that it felt like a film that should have come out in 2010.

Another user noted that Bad Boy Karthik had a good first half and an excellent interval block.

A third netizen mentioned that when they went to the theater to watch the movie, the show was canceled due to a lack of audience. The user also criticized the film, suggesting that Naga Shaurya should step back from such ventures.

Additionally, a fourth netizen stated that Bad Boy Karthik marked Naga Shaurya’s comeback and highlighted elements such as Sai Kumar’s dynamic and certain comedic portions, adding that some scenes felt realistic.

Here are the reactions:

Bad Boy Karthik is set in Vizag and follows the story of Karthik, who lives with his sister Kasthuri, a lawyer who wants him to settle in the USA. Meanwhile, Karthik falls for Mahalaxmi, the daughter of ACP Sai.

One day, Karthik discovers that a group of goons is trying to kill his sister. Determined to uncover the truth, he begins tracking down those behind the attacks, which eventually leads him to Kadiri, coincidentally the same place where ACP Sai gets transferred.

Sai challenges Karthik, saying that he will approve of their relationship only if Karthik takes on Govindappa and Varadha Reddy, the powerful local dons. But are these men the same ones targeting his sister? The rest of the story explores this question.

With Naga Shaurya headlining the project, the film also features Vidhi Yadav, Sridevi Vijaykumar , Samuthirakani, Mime Gopi, Naresh VK, Sudarshan, Brahmaji, Sai Kumar, Poorna, and others in key roles.

Directed by Ramesh Desena, the film features music composed by Harris Jayaraj . Moreover, Rasool Ellore handled the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took care of the editing.

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