Bad Girl Review: Anjali Sivaraman’s drama is a visually-enriching tale bearing a raw look against gender norms

Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 5, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

If you're gearing up to watch it on OTT this week, here's Pinkvilla's review for you to check out.

The Plot

Bad Girl follows the story of Ramya, a young girl whose life we witness from her mid-teens to early thirties. As she hopes to find the perfect romance, she is exposed to the realities of love, relationships, and the challenges that come with them.

In her pursuit of fulfilling her desires, Ramya often rebels against the coercion of her family and the societal norms that stem from the stereotypes associated with being a woman.

How Ramya's life shapes her personality forms the central focus of the narrative.

The Good

Bad Girl is directed by debutant Varsha Bharath, who seems to have drawn inspiration from the lives of many women to craft the narrative. The movie is not merely a coming-of-age drama that shies away from topics other filmmakers often hesitate to explore.

The characters, especially the protagonist, Ramya, are portrayed with raw conviction, deeply rooted in their thoughts, feelings, and desires. The central character lives in an orthodox family where every decision is made by men, while women are reduced to the roles of caregivers and emotional support systems.

However, amid these troubling dynamics, Ramya stands out as a rebel, following her own ideals instead of conforming to “backward” beliefs and restrictive norms. Her character resonates deeply, reminding viewers of the strong women we often encounter in real life.

The narration of her life is not just about “empowerment,” but also offers a profound look at what a person experiences when surrounded by others with varying privileges.

Varsha Bharath's writing deserves special praise, as the film leaves a lasting impression, compelling viewers to reflect on everything happening around us. This movie doesn't just explore familial struggles; it delves into the challenges women face in realizing their own desires, often finding reality far from what they once dreamed.

From a technical standpoint, the film excels in its cinematography, which makes it a visually captivating cinematic experience. Additionally, Amit Trivedi's music and Radha Sridhar's editing strongly contribute to the film's effectiveness.

The Bad

When it comes to the drawbacks of Bad Girl, the main flaw lies in the lack of consistency in its storytelling. The narrative flow occasionally loses momentum, making it difficult at times to stay fully engaged.

Moreover, certain aspects of the story may not be relatable for all viewers (for instance, a privileged Indian man like myself). However, this does not hinder the overall viewing experience.

The Performances

Bad Girl's standout performance comes from Anjali Sivaraman, who embodies every emotion of her character with remarkable depth. She maintains a subtle yet powerful balance in her portrayal, delivering one of her finest performances.

The love-hate dynamic between Ramya and her mother, played by Shanthipriya (aka Nishanthi), is another highlight of the film. The movie also features an engaging ensemble of supporting actors who add strength to the narrative.

Watch the teaser of Bad Girl:

The Verdict

Bad Girl is a thought-provoking and engaging film that explores the journey of a young girl transitioning into womanhood. If you enjoy well-made coming-of-age dramas with beautiful visuals and emotional depth, this movie is definitely worth watching.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

