Badava Rascal Glimpse: Dhananjaya introduces his ganster boys in style with mass background music

Dhananjaya, the popular Kannada actor, has a bunch of movies lined up including Badava Rascal which is slated to release for Christmas release. Today, the makers released a glimpse video to introduce the characters of the film. The video shows Rascal, played by Dhananjaya and his gang of boys. The mass background and visuals are visual delight to fans of Dhananjaya.

Badava Rascal, directed by Shankar Guru, also marks the first production venture of Dhananjaya, who is bankrolling the film under Daali Pictures. The film also features TS Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysore in key roles. The film will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music and Preetha Jayaram as the DOP.

Badava Rascal will be released in theatres for Christmas, on December 25, 2021. The film has been certified with U/A and will be based on the life of gangsters.

Speaking about the plot of the film and his camaraderie with Dhananjaya, director Shankar said to Bangalore Times, "It was around then that I got to know Dhananjaya and we share a similar passion towards films. I decided around then that I would only make my first film with him. I'm glad that it is through Badava Rascal. This is a story most middle class people will connect to. It could be a story of anyone. It talks about the phase of a youngster from a middle class household when he is out of college and is taking his time to stabilize himself financially as a young adult. This is when he is called badava rascal by everyone."

