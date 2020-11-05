Bagawadhi Baba: Makers of RJ Balaji and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman RELEASE the second single track

The second single track of RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman was released by the makers, which shows the main antagonist.

The makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Mookuthi Amman released the second single track on Thursday. This comes after the success of Aadi Kuththu, which was the first single tack. Titled Bhagavathi Baba, the second single track establishes the character of the veteran actor Ajay Ghosh who will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. The song gives us a glimpse of how Ajay Ghosh’s character as a self proclaimed godman who takes advantage of naïve people.

The song has been composed, arranged and produced by Girishh Gopalkrishnan and sung by Anthony Daasan. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Mookuthi Amman also features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Girishh Gopalkrishnan has scored the music of the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 14th November on Diwali. Mookuthi Amman is directed by RJ Balaji and it has Nayanthara as the leading lady. The film also stars veteran actor Urvasi in a key role.

Watch the song here:

On October 26, the makers released the trailer of Mookuthi Amman, which received a tremendously positive response from the fans and audience. Initially, it was speculated that the film will be a satire one, but RJ Balaji cleared the air saying that it will be a devotional drama. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown.

Credits :YouTube

