Bagheera FIRST LOOK: Prabhu Deva's tonsured head and wacky appearance has piqued the interest of fans

Prabhu Deva's first look from his upcoming movie Bagheera has been unveiled by the makers much to the excitement of the fans. Check it out.

Post his stint in the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D, Prabhu Deva is venturing back into South movies again. He is currently gearing up for his 55th movie which has been titled Bagheera. The actor - director will be collaborating with filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran for the mystery thriller in which he will be reportedly playing a very unique character. If the media reports are to be believed, almost 70 % of the movie has already been shot by the team.

The makers have recently unveiled the first look of Bagheera which features Prabhu Deva in a completely different avatar. He has had his head tonsured and is seen wearing sunglasses that reflect not two but three images. The first image displays a glimpse of The Jungle Book, the second one reads 11: 11 and the third one showcases a car. Apart from that, one can see blood oozing out from Prabhu Deva’s head which will definitely baffle the minds of the fans about the movie.

Meanwhile, check out the first look of Bagheera below:

First look nalla irukku da nalla varuva da nee Adhikravi#Bagheera pic.twitter.com/9Njx9zf3mf — VijaySethupathi (VijaySethuOffl) February 14, 2020

In an interview with Times of India, Adhik has elaborated about this particular poster of the movie. He reveals that the images reflected in the first look have a connection to The Jungle Book. The filmmaker says that he has always loved the character of Bagheera from the book and calls him a mentor – protector who can also destroy. Adhik further says that Prabhu Deva’s character in the movie is very much similar to that of Bagheera.

