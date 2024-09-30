Bala-Amritha Suressh controversy intensifies as shocking details about actor's first marriage emerge online

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding abuse, which might be triggering for some readers.

Bala and his ex-wife Amritha Suressh have raised serious allegations against each other. The latter has accused the actor of domestic abuse and mentioned how he lied about his previous marriage. Amid the controversy surrounding the two, a social media post making revelations about Bala's first wedding is going viral.

A social media user shared details about Bala's first marriage via a legal document that dates back to 2008. According to it, Bala was earlier married to a woman named Chandana Sadashiva. Later, in 2010, he tied the knot with Amritha.

The post also revealed his alleged third marriage to someone named Elizabeth. The post read, "Have you ever thought about your daughter, who's suffering from a broken heart because of your reckless behavior? Think about the isolation she faces in school and among friends."

Talking about Bala's third marriage, the social media user wrote, "After parting ways with Amrutha, he married another woman named Elizabeth. It was his third marriage. What happened to Elizabeth, his third wife? Hasn't she escaped from him?"

Check out the full post below:

Earlier, singer Amritha claimed that she was abused by her ex-husband Bala. She also revealed how their daughter went through mental and physical torture since childhood.

Narrating her ordeal, Amritha said that she fell in love at the age of 18 and got married to Bala. However, she used to "lay bleeding" in her house after marriage and was scared to tell her family as they had earlier opposed their wedding.

Amritha further disclosed that she never knew that Bala was married until their engagement. Even then, her parents asked her to back out of the wedding, but the singer was "blindly in love."

For the untold, not only Amritha and her daughter Avantika opened up about their challenges, but Bala also dropped an emotional video sharing his side of the story.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember, you are not alone in the fight.

