Balaji Mohan withdraws case against Kalpika Ganesh after she publicly apologises to him; Deets inside

Maari fame director Balaji Mohan confirmed that he secretly tied the knot with actress Dhanya Balakrishnan. This came after actress Kalpika Ganesh made allegations about his personal life. The director then filed a defamation case against her. Now, as per the latest reports, after many months, Kalpika posted an apology video on social media.

Kalpika Ganesh posted an apology video and also confessed that she made false allegations against Balaji Mohan. In the video, she was quoted saying, "Hi, I am Kalpika Ganesh. I would like to sincerely apologize to actress Dhanya Balakrishnan and director Balaji Mohan for falsely accusing them and defaming them on my social media platforms. I admit that whatever I have accused them for is all baseless and false. I am sorry to both of them because they have done nothing ever wrong towards me and I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart to their family, fans, and followers for all the damage. And I promise I would never ever speak about Dhanya and Balaji ever in the future."

Well, in fact, Balaji Mohan has also withdrawn his petition filed in the Madras High Court against the actress. The defamatory videos against the actor made her have been removed from social media. The court also ordered that Kalpika's apology video should not be removed from social media and should not deactivate social media as well. It is said the actress has obliged to all rules mentioned by the court.

Balaji Mohan and Kalpika Ganesh's case

Back then in December, Kalpika Ganesh revealed his secret marriage with Dhanya Balakrishna and also accused him of controlling his wife and not letting her act in the films. He filed a petition in court against her that read, "I have directed films like How I Fall in Love, 'Maari' and 'Maari 2'. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like '7 aam Arivu' and 'Raja Rani, on 23rd January last. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web series, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

This is the second marriage of Balaji Mohan. The director was to his childhood sweetheart. They got separated within a year of their marriage

