Balakrishna is back with mass avatar in NBK107 new poster & video; Actor celebrates birthday with fans

Balakrishna's next with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled NBK107 is one of the most anticipated movies in Tollywood. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster and video, giving a perfect mass treat to fans. He is yet again back with his signature mass avatar, powerful dialogue delivery and screen persona.

The special birthday poster shows Balakrishna as a demigod figure and a Good Samaritan for his people. He appears like a mass leader as he waves while walking with rugged beard, dressed up in lungi and shirt.

The film’s teaser is trending top on YouTube with record views. The video already clocked 6 Million real time views. Titled First Hunt, the video showcases Balakrishna’s larger-than-life character in all his glory. His massy avatar and powerful dialogues with fight sequences left fans frenzy. The offered double treat to fans on the special occasion of Balakrishna's birthday.

On that note, Balakrishna on his special day, stepped out to celebrate his birthday with fans. He cut the cake with fans and also greeted hundreds of fans waiting for him with a smile and namaste.

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the film has been financed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The project is being made on a grand scale. It is suggested that filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Balakrishna in a never before seen action avatar. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing.